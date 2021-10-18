Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,752,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 850,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $72,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $577.47 million, a P/E ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

