RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

REI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.20.

REI.UN stock remained flat at $C$22.53 during midday trading on Monday. 170,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,799. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.03 and a 1 year high of C$23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.72.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

