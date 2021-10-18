Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is RTW Investments LP’s Largest Position

RTW Investments LP decreased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,990,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 725,000 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises 10.0% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 23.56% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $663,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after acquiring an additional 119,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,479. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

