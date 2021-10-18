Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.33.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $187.51 on Thursday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $215.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 238.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rogers by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Rogers by 71.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

