Royal Bank of Canada Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $476.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $473.00 to $476.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $466.43.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $428.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $433.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.