RTW Investments LP Invests $2.90 Million in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 2.58% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

