RTW Investments LP Purchases 8,178 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises approximately 1.7% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $111,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,240 shares of company stock worth $15,552,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.98. 10,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $136.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,507.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

