RTW Investments LP Purchases New Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 311,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at about $31,719,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 94.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $43.22. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

