Sachem Head Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025,000 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up approximately 0.9% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Altice USA worth $33,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $45,363,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Barclays dropped their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

NYSE ATUS opened at $17.38 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

