Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $999,979.88 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. bought 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. bought 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. bought 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.84. 174,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,597. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Safehold by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.