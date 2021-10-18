salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $2,237,548.50 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $293.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

