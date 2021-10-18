salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $2,237,548.50 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $293.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
