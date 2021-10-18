salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 297.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $252,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,956,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,178 shares of company stock valued at $199,737,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $290.73 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $292.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

