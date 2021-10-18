Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SZGPY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

