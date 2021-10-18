Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €113.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Sanofi stock opened at €83.84 ($98.64) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.17.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

