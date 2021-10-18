Sanofi (SAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sanofi (EPA: SAN):

10/14/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/5/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/4/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/9/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/1/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €83.84 ($98.64) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.17. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

