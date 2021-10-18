Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $42,257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. 411,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,128. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

