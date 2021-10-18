Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.69.

SLB opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

