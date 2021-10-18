Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 133,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $56.24. 3,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.