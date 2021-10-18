Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $96.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of STX stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

