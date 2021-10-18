SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.60 on Monday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

