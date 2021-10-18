Severn Trent’s (STRNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

