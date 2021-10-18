SG Americas Securities LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

WES opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

