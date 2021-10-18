ShipChain (SHIP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $514,646.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00197625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00089534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

