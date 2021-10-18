ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $207.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.57.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $193.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,508 shares of company stock worth $12,713,199 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after buying an additional 582,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.