Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 492.50 ($6.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £15.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 451.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 470.32. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Insiders bought 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000 in the last quarter.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

