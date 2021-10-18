Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Expands By 46.7%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

