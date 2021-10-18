Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Decreases By 27.8%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,741,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.4 days.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $38.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

