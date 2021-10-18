Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Decreases By 23.8%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 967,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

