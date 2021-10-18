Short Interest in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Decreases By 37.4%

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of BSN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,233. Broadstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

