Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Decreases By 24.9%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 740,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,574. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

