Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Rises By 28.1%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 906,800 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $619.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 383,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

