Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Decreases By 26.5%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

