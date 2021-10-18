Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Declines By 26.6%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERAU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 65.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 368,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HERAU traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.98. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,929. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

