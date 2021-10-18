Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Declines By 26.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 173,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.58. 3,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,997. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

