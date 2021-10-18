Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Grows By 35.2%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 784,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ICLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of ICLK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,382. The stock has a market cap of $657.86 million, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $902,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

