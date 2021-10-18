Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 32.2%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,736,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IGEN stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,258,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,186. IGEN Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
