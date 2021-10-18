Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 32.2%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,736,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,258,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,186. IGEN Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

