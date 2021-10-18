Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declines By 34.8%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $24.80. 133,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,509. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

