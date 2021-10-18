Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declines By 34.8%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of IVZ traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $24.80. 133,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,509. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.71.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
