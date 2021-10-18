Short Interest in KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Drops By 36.8%

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.20. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on KPLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

