Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Grows By 49.0%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 465.0 days.

Shares of Legrand stock remained flat at $$116.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legrand will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGRVF. Zacks Investment Research cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.