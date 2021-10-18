Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Declines By 35.2%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIZI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lizhi by 2,467.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lizhi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lizhi stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 274,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,406. Lizhi has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $86.62 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

