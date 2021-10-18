Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Declines By 24.9%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $221.74. 2,780,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,717. The company has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $222.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

