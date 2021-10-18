Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Drops By 22.8%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.62. 143,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,239. The company has a market cap of $390.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.79. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $168.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

