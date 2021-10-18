Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Grows By 43.2%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,600 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 1,367,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 326.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

