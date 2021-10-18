Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Expands By 72.2%

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APACU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

