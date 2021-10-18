Short Interest in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Drops By 27.5%

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.83. 199,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $747.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.