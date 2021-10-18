Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Grows By 39.6%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,800 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 76,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $68.44 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

