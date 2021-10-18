Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCTAF. AlphaValue lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $24.43 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

