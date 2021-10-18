Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SIERU) Quiet Period Set To End on October 25th

Sierra Lake Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SIERU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. Sierra Lake Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:SIERU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

