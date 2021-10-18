Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $146.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average is $144.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

