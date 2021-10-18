Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 155 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $183.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.77. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

